UFC 249 Results: Tony Ferguson Vs. Justin Gaethje

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC 249 results throughout tonight (Sat. 9th May, 2020) from Jacksonville, Florida.

In the main event of the evening, Tony Ferguson will take on Justin Gaethje in a 5 round bout to determine the new interim lightweight champion. Ferguson has been on a historic win streak within the lightweight Division accumulating a streak of 12 victories. Originally booked to face the champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249 on April 18th the matchup had to be rescheduled to May 9th due to the coronavirus pandemic, this also saw a switch in the opponent. Taking Khabib’s place, Justin Gaethje enters on a three-fight win streak with all coming via knockout. In the Co-Main event, Henry Cejudo will attempt to defend his Bantamweight title against all-time great Dominick Cruz.

Check out our UFC 249 results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @LowKick_MMA

UFC 249 Results:

Main Card (ESPN+, pay-per-view 10 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje Bantamweight: Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone

Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum Women’s Strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson Welterweight: Vincente Luque vs. Niko Price

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa

Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa Light Heavyweight: Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey