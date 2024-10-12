Conor McGregor dares Floyd Mayweather to bare-Knuckle fight in bizarre call-Out: ‘Little pussycat’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has once more called for a rematch with former-foe, Floyd Mayweather — urging the former boxing star to “take off the gloves” and meet him in the ring for a second time.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder under the Dana White-led promotional banner, has been out of combat sports action for over three-years after fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a 2021 fight with Dustin Poirier.

And withdrawing from a slated comeback fight back in June in the main event of UFC 303 during International Fight Week, McGregor confirmed he had fractured a toe on the same leg as his prior gruesome injury, ruling him from a welterweight pairing with Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor urges Floyd Mayweather to fight him in BKFC rematch clash

Appearing at the weigh-ins ahead of a BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) event in Marbella, Spain this weekend, McGregor — who struck a partnership deal with the David Feldman-led organization earlier this year, urged Mayweather to meet him in the squared circle once more — labelling him a “pussy cat”.

“Floyd (Mayweather) is a little pussy cat,” Conor McGregor told Jamal Niaz during a recent interview. “You’re doing bad conversations trying to get a boxing match at 155 [pounds]. Fight me [at] my weight. I’m the A-side — bare knuckle. McGregor [versus] Mayweather, 170 pounds.”

“Let’s go, baby — take off the gloves and fight, b*tch,” Conor McGregor explained. “It’s happening. It’s happening and we’re trapping him in the corner. We have you trapped in the corner.”

Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

First fighting the Grand Rapids native back in 2017, McGregor made his professional boxing debut in a blockbuster matchup with the former multiple-weight and time world champion, with Mayweather improving his unbeaten record to 50-0 with an eventual tenth round TKO victory in Las Vegas.