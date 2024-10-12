Conor McGregor dares Floyd Mayweather to bare-Knuckle fight in bizarre call-Out: ‘Little pussycat’
Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has once more called for a rematch with former-foe, Floyd Mayweather — urging the former boxing star to “take off the gloves” and meet him in the ring for a second time.
McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder under the Dana White-led promotional banner, has been out of combat sports action for over three-years after fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a 2021 fight with Dustin Poirier.
And withdrawing from a slated comeback fight back in June in the main event of UFC 303 during International Fight Week, McGregor confirmed he had fractured a toe on the same leg as his prior gruesome injury, ruling him from a welterweight pairing with Michael Chandler.
Conor McGregor urges Floyd Mayweather to fight him in BKFC rematch clash
Appearing at the weigh-ins ahead of a BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) event in Marbella, Spain this weekend, McGregor — who struck a partnership deal with the David Feldman-led organization earlier this year, urged Mayweather to meet him in the squared circle once more — labelling him a “pussy cat”.
“Floyd (Mayweather) is a little pussy cat,” Conor McGregor told Jamal Niaz during a recent interview. “You’re doing bad conversations trying to get a boxing match at 155 [pounds]. Fight me [at] my weight. I’m the A-side — bare knuckle. McGregor [versus] Mayweather, 170 pounds.”
“Let’s go, baby — take off the gloves and fight, b*tch,” Conor McGregor explained. “It’s happening. It’s happening and we’re trapping him in the corner. We have you trapped in the corner.”
First fighting the Grand Rapids native back in 2017, McGregor made his professional boxing debut in a blockbuster matchup with the former multiple-weight and time world champion, with Mayweather improving his unbeaten record to 50-0 with an eventual tenth round TKO victory in Las Vegas.