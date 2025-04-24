Ian Machado Garry: “I’m More Brazilian Than Carlos Prates, Even His Country Wants Me to Win”

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has insisted that even the people of Brazil want to see him defeat their fellow countryman Carlos Prates.

On Saturday night, Ian Machado Garry will attempt to stop the rise of Carlos Prates. The two men will go to war in a short notice main event as part of the UFC Kansas City card, with a lot of fans suggesting that a victory for either would be enough to vault them into a title shot. Of course, things are looking pretty stacked at welterweight right now, and it’s hard to say what’s going to be next for the winner of the upcoming championship bout between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

For Ian Machado Garry, though, one thing he’s never been short on is confidence. He knows what he’s capable of achieving inside the cage and in a recent interview, he once again made his intentions perfectly clear.

Ian Machado Garry’s big plan

“Look, the dude smokes American cigarettes, drinks Irish whiskey. Meanwhile, I’m in Brazil having guaraná and paçoquita. I’m more Brazilian than this guy is! I’ve got his whole country wanting me to win. At the end of the day, Saturday night, he’s going to step into the octagon with someone who’s a complete professional. I’m going to manhandle him any way, shape, and form I want. I will manipulate him, and there’s nothing he can do to stop me.”

For Machado Garry, this is a chance to prove that he’s truly elite. We’ve all seen what he can do from a technical point of view but now, he’s going up against a real power puncher who seems to have all the momentum in the world behind him.

It’s going to be a tough fight, but the Irishman seems to be ready for the challenge.