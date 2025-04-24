Tai Tuivasa provides update on his weight and possible UFC return

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa has provided an update on his current condition, as well as the possibility of him making a return to the cage.

At the age of just 32, Tai Tuivasa is hardly over the hill – especially when it comes to the heavyweight division. However, his recent performances have led to some cause for concern. After a five-fight win streak that led him to the doorstep of a title shot, the man known as ‘Bam Bam’ lost to Ciryl Gane in Paris and has now lost four straight bouts inside the Octagon.

His last appearance was in August 2024, with some already wondering whether or not his heart is still in the fight game. In a recent interview, Tai Tuivasa himself provided an update on his plans as we look ahead to the future.

Tai Tuivasa’s big plan

I’m going to aim for the start of next year,” Tuivasa said on “The Ariel Helwani Show.” “I need to get back in the gym, I need to get fit, I need to get ready.

“Definitely that’s why I needed this break,” Tuivasa said. “I feel much better now that I’ve had this break. It’s kind of grounded me a little bit in what I want to do. I’ve been going hard in my businesses and stuff like that, so it’s definitely given me some time away from training and from fighting, but we’re fighters. It’s naturally in me, and I’m kind of missing it now. So I definitely want to get back into it, but I want to come back, and I’ve got something to prove. I’m not done yet.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Tuivasa revealed that he currently weighs 308 pounds, 42 pounds over the existing heavyweight weight limit. Hopefully, we see him back to his best soon.