Magomed Ankalaev issues cold warning to Alex Pereira after UFC 303: ‘I’ll send him back to Brazil beltless’

Surging light heavyweight contender, Magomed Ankalaev has once more issued a stark warning to current division champion, Alex Pereira – claiming he will send the knockout artist back to his native Brazil without his title in tow as he vows to knock him out in a future clash.

Ankalaev, who most recently headlined UFC Vegas 84 earlier this year, knocked back Alex Pereira’s compatriot, Johnny Walker to remain the number two ranked contender, landing a second round knockout in the pair’s immediate rematch.

And as for former undisputed middleweight kingpin, Pereira, the current light heavyweight kingpin remained the pacesetter at 205lbs over the weekend at UFC 303, laying waste to former champion, Jiri Prochazka with a devastating second round high-kick knockout win in Las Vegas.

Welcoming all comers in the immediate aftermath of his win against Czech Republic native, Prochazka, Pereira – who stressed his intentions to make a long-rumored move to the heavyweight limit, was called out by Russian force, Ankalaev.

Magomed Ankalaev offers to strike exclusively with Alex Pereira

Now not only vowing to knock out Pereira if they share the Octagon in the near future, Ankalaev offered to avoid wrestling in their showdown for the opening 15 minutes of the bout, before sending him back to his native Sao Paulo titleless.

“@AlexPereiraUFC I respect you but the reality is you’re still the champion because you haven’t fought me yet,” Magomed Ankalaev posted on his official X account. “You fought a fake ninja and a street fighter both with no chins. If Izzy can KO you then i will cause 3x damage. I will do it with no wrestling with you.”



“Good for him, I will soon send him back to Brazil belt less,” Magomed Ankalaev posted.”

“@AlexPereiraUFC I will make a deal,” Magomed Ankalaev explained. “First 15 minutes no takedowns. @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite”

