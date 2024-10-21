Feud Squashed! Conor McGregor Embraces Chael Sonnen’s High Praise as UFC Legend Teases Comeback

Conor McGregor and Chael Sonnen have seemingly squashed their beef.

‘Mystic Mac’ has not stepped foot inside the Octagon in more than three years, but despite the drought, the former two-division champion remains adamant that he’ll be back in the cage before long.

Of course, not everyone is convinced, but whether or not we ever see him dawn the four-ounce gloves again, ‘The American Gangster’ truly believes that McGregor may have been the best the sport has ever seen.

“Conor McGregor, what will his legacy be? Have we forgotten how great he was? 145 and 155 are the most difficult weight classes in the sport,” Sonnen said in a video on social media. “Conor was the champion of both divisions simultaneously. That is insane. Conor McGregor has won so many world championships that he forgot one. He’s a champ, champ, champ. He forgot that he won the interim championship. I was there. I watched his fight with Chad Mendes.” “He had to beat the greatest 145 pounder to ever live. He ended up doing it in 11 seconds. He parlays that into one of the baddest dudes I have ever met – Eddie Alvarez. He took that, he parlayed it against the greatest boxer that sport has ever seen and went 30 minutes with him… Conor McGregor was truly, perhaps, the best fighter that’s ever done this” (h/t Sportskeeda).

Conor McGregor Responds to Sonnen’s Praise

The praise from Sonnen got back to McGregor and appears to have helped squash the longstanding beef between the two combat sports icons.

McGregor shared Sonnen’s video on Instagram along with a message reiterating that he’s far from done in the world of mixed martial arts.

“I [am] not done,” McGregor wrote. “It’s too handy for me to come back at any time at all and just swipe the game up again entirely. Every walk is a record.”

McGregor previously revealed that a fight between himself and Dan Hooker was in the works for February 1 in Saudi Arabia. Dana White approved of the pairing, but Hooker was quick to squash any possibility of the fight happening in February with his wife due to give birth around the same time.

“I’m good to go in January or March,” Hooker told Helen Yee Sports. “The missus is due [for a baby in] February, so no can go. I’ve got a little girl on the way.

Sounds like everyone is on board. It’s just a matter of hammering out a date that works.