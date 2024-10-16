Conor McGregor Teases Big Comeback With Return to the Gym

UFC star Conor McGregor has posted a small tease of his potential return to the cage.

As we know, Conor McGregor lives for the spotlight. He built a name for himself as one of the most exciting fighters of this or any other generation, and as the biggest name in the history of mixed martial arts. Moving forward, though, a lot of fans and pundits are wondering what he’s going to do next.

Financially speaking, he never has to fight again. He also has nothing to prove, either, given that he climbed to the top of the mountain and become a two-weight world champion in the UFC. Still, even with that being the case, it’s nice to think there’s a chance of him returning.

He was set to get back into the octagon this past summer, only for an injury to rule him out of his scheduled bout with Michael Chandler. Now, however, after this latest post, there’s reason to be hopeful for those who are still backing him.

Conor McGregor teases return

Conor McGregor looks focused and in fairly good shape, but of course, there’s no way of knowing for sure. This could purely be a PR move but if it’s not, then maybe the rumors of him returning in early 2025 could be true after all. In equal measure, it’s worth taking with a pinch of salt.

We all know that mixed martial arts can survive without Conor. Still, the idea of at least one more big fight for him is as intriguing as it gets.

The man himself suggested that his comeback fight would be against Dan Hooker on February 1 in Saudi Arabia. Given the ties that the company has to the area, and their willingness to put on big fights, you’d have to think that a Conor McGregor fight there is going to happen at some point.

Either way, we just hope that he’s happy and healthy – and that if he does return, we’re able to see the very best version of him.