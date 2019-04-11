Conor McGregor Defends Performance Against Khabib, Claims He Broke Foot Prior

Conor McGregor was particularly active on social media on Wednesday as he responded to some of his fans.
He first responded to a follower who called him a mess and then threatened Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammate Zubaira Tukhugov. The Irishman was then asked about his footwork during his UFC 229 fight with Nurmagomedov.
McGregor claimed it was off because he had suffered a broken foot weeks prior to the bout. He also claimed he was happy with how the fight went despite suffering a fourth-round submission loss.
When asked what exactly he was happy about, as a fan posted a video of Nurmagomedov’s ground and pound on him, McGregor responded again.
McGregor’s six-month suspension following the UFC 229 post-fight brawl was recently completed and he is now eligible to return to the Octagon.
It is unclear who his next opponent will be, however, with some reports claiming a trilogy with Nate Diaz will finally happen this year.
There is also the possibility of a rematch with Nurmagomedov despite the fact that UFC 236’s interim lightweight title fight between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier takes place this weekend.