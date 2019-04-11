Conor McGregor Defends Performance Against Khabib, Claims He Broke Foot Prior

Conor McGregor was particularly active on social media on Wednesday as he responded to some of his fans.

He first responded to a follower who called him a mess and then threatened Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammate Zubaira Tukhugov. The Irishman was then asked about his footwork during his UFC 229 fight with Nurmagomedov.

McGregor claimed it was off because he had suffered a broken foot weeks prior to the bout. He also claimed he was happy with how the fight went despite suffering a fourth-round submission loss.

I broke my foot 3 weeks out from the bout.

I still marched forward however, and also landed the final blows of the night.

On his blood brother.

I am happy with how the contest went and the lessons learned.

In my fighting and more importantly my preparation.

Time will reveal all. https://t.co/VNxbrfk6qx — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 11, 2019

When asked what exactly he was happy about, as a fan posted a video of Nurmagomedov’s ground and pound on him, McGregor responded again.

Very happy with my defense.

A precarious position with the head pinned against the fence. Every movement must be calculated as any over exertion leaves the guard open and could lead to a finishing blow. None of which came close.

Zero facial damage taken and I won the next round. https://t.co/1bcPWNQfRy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 11, 2019

McGregor’s six-month suspension following the UFC 229 post-fight brawl was recently completed and he is now eligible to return to the Octagon.

It is unclear who his next opponent will be, however, with some reports claiming a trilogy with Nate Diaz will finally happen this year.

There is also the possibility of a rematch with Nurmagomedov despite the fact that UFC 236’s interim lightweight title fight between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier takes place this weekend.