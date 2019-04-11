Conor McGregor Responds To Fan Calling Him ‘A Mess’

Despite numerous reports these last several weeks, MMA’s biggest star, Conor McGregor tells fans he is ‘quite fine’.
McGregor’s name has been in the headlines seemingly every day the last couple weeks. And that’s not necessarily a good thing for the former double champ. He’s been arrested in Miami, supposedly retired, had a vicious feud with Khabib, and is allegedly under investigation for sexual assault and punching a fan.
However, despite multiple reports from various outlets claiming McGregor is teetering on the verge of insanity, he appears to be fine. He said he is ‘quite fine,’ actually during a session with fans on The “Notorious” is still serving his Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) suspension for his involvement in the infamous UFC 229 post-fight brawl. In his time away from the cage he has been arrested, he has settled cases out of court and has been accused of multiple crimes. But McGregor is just doing ‘quite fine’ in his own eyes. And without any real punishment, it’s hard to dispute that.
