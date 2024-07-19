Conor McGregor confirms he will fight Michael Chandler in UFC return at ‘The end of the year’

Sidelined for three-years from combat sports competition, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has added fuel to the fire regarding a potential UFC 310 rescheduled fight with Michael Chandler, confirming overnight how he will fight before the end of this annum.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder, was slated to headline UFC 303 just last month during International Fight Week, until a fractured toe forced his withdrawal from a bout with the above-mentioned Chandler at the welterweight.

Sidelined since UFC 264, McGregor has yet to make good on a mooted comeback since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat against common-opponent, Dustin Poirier.

And earlier this month, reports emerged how the promotion are actively working on a new date for McGregor’s return against Chandler, potentially on December 14. at UFC 310 in the promotion’s final flagship event of this year.

Conor McGregor confirms return to the UFC by year’s end

Appearing in Marbella, Spain yesterday to take part in a promotional pre-fight press conference for BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) – whom McGregor has partnered up with, with the Dubliner confirming he is all but set to fight before the annum’s end.

Mandatory Credit: Jose Penuela

“My comeback is scheduled for the end of the year,” Conor McGregor told ESPN. “Sometime the end of this year, closing out the show. So, I was close to returning. We had an incident and a postement had to happen, you know, it is what it is. We take it on the chin and rock on.”

“The fight [with Michael Chandler] is rescheduled for the end of this calendar year,” Conor McGregor explained. “So, I’m excited about that and eager to get back.”

Raising eyebrows at yesterday’s press event in Malaga further, McGregor weighed up the prospect of a potential move to the BKFC following the completion of his UFC contract – which houses him for just two more fights, before claiming he would “slap around” featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria.

