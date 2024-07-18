Conor McGregor Confirms He’ll Dip His Toes Into BKFC Before His Career Is Over

Conor McGregor became a part-owner of BKFC recently and now he says he will fight for the promotion before his career is over.

McGregor has been the face of the UFC for a decade, but he is nearing the end of his career and he says he has two fights left on his current contract. Once that contract ends, Conor McGregor says he would be interested in fighting in BKFC.

“For sure, we have three lightweights up here, I have my eye all of this, I’m not up here just as an owner, player-manager I would title myself,” Conor McGregor said, as he also said he would dip his toes into BKFC.

If Conor McGregor does fight in BKFC it would be a highly-anticipated bout and would easily be the biggest BKFC fight of all-time. But, there is no question Dana White and the UFC will want to keep him with their promotion for his entire career.

Dana White Uncertain On Timeframe For Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor was supposed to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 303 on June 29 in Las Vegas against Michael Chandler, but the Irishman was forced out of the bout due to an injury.

Since then, the fight hasn’t been rebooked, but White is hopeful that the fight will happen in 2024, but he doesn’t have an exact date for it.

“That’s the fight that needs to happen,” White said on The Pat McAfee Show (via Forbes). “We’ve been waiting for it. It’s an awesome fight. It’s a fun fight, and as I’m sitting here, right here, right now, no I don’t have a date for it or a plan or anything like that and obviously, me, the fans and ESPN would love for it to happen in ‘24, but we’ll see what happens.”

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier.