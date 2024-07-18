Conor McGregor previews fantasy UFC fight with Ilia Topuria: ‘I’d slap him around, I’d beat King Kong

Former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has previewed a potential fantasy fight with current featherweight titleholder, Ilia Topuria – particularly if both end up in the BKFC in the future, claiming he would “slap” around the unbeaten striking sensation.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the UFC banner, attended a BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) in Marbella, Spain – helping to promote an October even in the region alongside promotional boss, David Feldman.

Striking a partnership with the North American-based glove-less organization earlier this annum, McGregor was slated to make his own return to competition at UFC 303 last month, seeing a scheduled fight with former lightweight title challenger, Ilia Topuria fall to the wayside.

Fracturing a toe on his left foot, McGregor withdrew from a set welterweight return against Topuria as a result, failing to snap a now-three-year plus hiatus away from the Octagon since he fractured his left tibia and fibula against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.

And alongside his deal with the BKFC, McGregor has played up a potential move to the potential in the near future, confirming he retains just a pair of fights on his current UFC contract.

Conor McGregor vows to “slap” around Ilia Topuria in potential fight

Weighing up potential matchups at today’s pre-event press conference in Malaga, ex-champion, McGregor claimed he would “slap” around Topuria if they shared the ring in the future in the BKFC.

“You know, Ilia (Topuria) – a Spanish-Georgian lad, he’s not bad,” Conor McGregor told assembled media. “He’s a boxing-heavy style. He would certainly lend well in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship – I’d slap him around, he’s too small. I’m a big lad compared to Ilia, but he’s not bad. He’s a current UFC world champion. …So, if you’re asking – I’d beat King Kong if you’re asking me, you know what I’m saying?”

As for what’s likely next for Topuria, the undisputed featherweight champion is expected to headline UFC 307 in October, taking on would-be common-foe, Max Holloway in his first defense of the divisional title.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor fight Ilia Topuria in the future?