Conor McGregor has his next three UFC fights already planned out, and it starts with a scrap against ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler in December.

That is according to the Irish megastar himself who shared a brief word with Gareth A. Davies while attending Saturday’s boxing match between Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius. In a video clip courtesy of Chamatkar Sandhu and TalkSPORT, the former two-division titleholder once again suggested that he will be back in the Octagon before the end of 2023. And despite recently suggesting otherwise, Conor McGregor confirmed that Chandler will be his opponent.

He also intends on challenging newly minted BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje before closing out his trilogy with Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor says he'll be back fighting in December and his opponent will be Michael Chandler. He says he'll then fight Justin Gaethje followed by Nate Diaz 👀pic.twitter.com/LZsondbCwy — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 12, 2023

It’s Time For Conor McGregor to Put His Money Where His Mouth Is

A December return has long been the plan for Conor McGregor, but it appeared as though those hopes were dashed after the Irishman missed his deadline to re-enter the USADA testing pool in time to make the promotion’s final pay-per-view of the year, UFC 296. How he plans on competing while skirting a required six months of testing remains to be seen, but even UFC President Dana White has remained optimistic regarding the former champ-champ’s return this year.

Recently, Conor McGregor caused another stir on social media after UFC 291 where Justin Gaethje delivered a shocking second-round head kick KO against two-time McGregor opponent, Dustin Poirier. Gaethje claimed the BMF title in the process, but he also drew the attention of the Irishman, who was quick to suggest that a BMF title clash with ‘The Highlight’ would take precedence over his long-awaited showdown with Michael Chandler.

Clearly, it was nothing more than some well-timed gamesmanship from Conor McGregor, but it’s becoming quite clear that fans are growing tired of the cringe-worthy callouts. It’s time for the Irishman to put his money where his mouth is.