Conor McGregor again confirms return fight will take place at UFC 303 in June: ‘Yeah call that’

Despite claims from promotional CEO, Dana White how former two-division champion, Conor McGregor may be sidelined until the fall of this year, the Dubliner has claimed his comeback clash will take place at UFC 303 on June 29. next – against Michael Chandler during International Fight Week this summer.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the organization’s banner, has been sidelined from the Octagon since 2021, most recently fracturing his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to incoming UFC 299 co-headliner, Dustin Poirier.



And linked with a return to the Octagon continually in the last 18 months, McGregor, who is currently the most tested athlete on the promotion’s books as part of their newly installed anti-doping policy, has submitted four separate drug test samples to the programme since the beginning of 2024.

Confirming plans at the beginning of the annum to headline UFC 303 at the end of June, McGregor had claimed he would fight the aforementioned, Chandler at the middleweight limit debut for both – atop the International Fight Week card.

Conor McGregor confirms UFC 303 fight with Michael Chandler

And despite protests from promotional boss, White, who appears steadfast that the soon-to-be 36-year-old will remain sidelined until beyond the summer, McGregor claimed he is still set to fight on June 29. in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“June 29.” Conor McGregor told Adam Glyn when asked when he would be fighting Michael Chandler in his return to the UFC. “June 29. – yeah, call that.”

Conor McGregor says the fight with Michael Chandler is on for June 29th 👀



(via @adamglyn) pic.twitter.com/C2KExQC7wa — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 7, 2024

Earlier this week, McGregor further claimed the promotion is aware of his intentions to fight in September to boot – in the main event of a UFC 306 card at the monumental Las Vegas Sphere during Mexican Independence Day weekend, in a trilogy rubber match with long-time foe, Nate Diaz.

