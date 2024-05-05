Jon Jones confirms verbal agreement in place to make UFC return: ‘I’ll let Dana White announce the date’

UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has revealed he has struck a verbal agreement with promotional brass on a return to the Octagon for the first time since March of last year, amid continued links to a title defense against former champion, Stipe Miocic.

Jones, a former undisputed light heavyweight titleholder twice under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined since March of last year, where he landed the vacant heavyweight crown with a first round guillotine choke submission win over Ciryl Gane.

And slated to make his comeback at UFC 295 back in November at Madison Square Garden, Rochester native, Jones, a former pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter, was forced from a title defense against the above-mentioned, Miocic.

Suffering a pectoral tendon tear two weeks before the bout, Jones underwent a surgical procedure in California to address the injury, and recently also went under the knife to address persistent bone spurs injuries in his elbow.

Jon Jones confirms verbal agreement in place to make UFC return

Returning to training last month amid links to a fight with Ohio veteran, Miocic later this annum in his return, overnight, Jones confirmed how a date would be announced imminently for him to make his way back to the sport.

“I have a date, I’ll let boss man Dana announce that,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account in response to a user who questioned when he would return.

“Nope, as (sic) right now it’s just a verbal agreement,” Jon Jones posted.

Earlier this week, Jones appeared to brush aside a future title unification bout against current interim gold holder, Tom Aspinall – instead weighing up a blockbuster clash with current light heavyweight best, Alex Pereira – with the Brazilian searching for a record-setting third title reign in as many weight classes.

