UFC star Conor McGregor hits out at Canelo Alvarez: ‘I’ll stomp the ligaments out of your knee joints’

Appearing to take a dig at undisputed middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez in a bid to land a future rematch with common-foe, former world champion, Floyd Mayweather, former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor has claimed he would dispatch the Mexican boxer with ease if they ever fought.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to former interim champion, Dustin Poirier.

Expected to make his return to active competition in the new year, McGregor has been pegged to fight Michael Chandler at the welterweight limit in 2024, having officially returned to the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) testing pool last week – ahead of the anti-doping agency’s impending exit from the organization.

This morning, ahead of a planned return to the UFC, McGregor heaped praise on the above-mentioned Mayweather for his victory and performance against Jalisco native, Canelo back in 2013, before noting his hope to land a rematch with the Grand Rapids veteran in the future.

Conor McGregor has hit out at boxing ace, Canelo Alvarez tonight

Taking umbrage with the Dubliner’s comments, Canelo hit back at McGregor – which has since led to a lengthy tirade aimed at the super middleweight champion, from the former UFC titleholder.

“Saul [Canelo Alvarez] you uncooked chicken, I’ll stomp the ligaments out of your knee joint,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “I don’t even need hands to end you, I’ll kick you raw pink, leave you looking like you were left out in the sun too long haha freckle arse. I will see you and we weill see. Canelo is a cornflake, no sugar.”

