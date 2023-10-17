UFC star Conor McGregor again calls for rematch fight with boxing icon Floyd Mayweather: ‘I’d love another go’

Failing in his prior approaches to land a professional boxing rematch with former world champion, Floyd Mayweather following their initial 2017 bout – former UFC champion, Conor McGregor appears to be taking a ‘kill them with kindness’ approach this time around, praising the former’s title defense win over current champion, Canelo Alvarez.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, fought former world champion boxer, Mayweather in a professional boxing debut back in 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sharing a tense buildup over the course of the months ahead of their August clash, McGregor was eventually stopped with a standing tenth round TKO – with Mayweather snatching a 50-0 professional boxing record, and immediately calling time on his professional career following the stoppage victory.

Conor McGregor calls for a boxing rematch with Floyd Mayweather again

Maintaining in the time since that he would likely beat and even stop Mayweather with strikes if they were to compete against each other again, McGregor, 35, had in his latest attempt to entice the Grand Rapids native to fight him once more, heralded his 2013 decision victory over current world champion and sport star, Canelo Alvarez.

“One of the greatest performances in professional boxing this was,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account, accompanied by footage of Floyd Mayweather’s fight with Cnaelo Alvarez. “I landed more shots on Floyd than Canelo. I’d love another go.”

One of the greatest performances in Professional Boxing this was. I landed more shots on Floyd than Canelo.

I’d love another go. https://t.co/Abfx7Pcpze — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 17, 2023

Expected to make his own fighting return for the first time since suffering a gruesome leg injury back in 2021, McGregor is pegged to fight Michael Chandler in a UFC comeback next year, at the welterweight limit to boot.

Serving as an opposing coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this year against the former Bellator MMA lightweight champion, McGregor had initially planned a December comeback, however, has only returned to the outgoing anti-doping agency, USADA’s testing pool last week – and must first spend a period of six months in the testing pool.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor fight Floyd Mayweather again?