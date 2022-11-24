Conor McGregor and AEW champ MJF get heated on social media: “You roided up leprechaun”

Conor McGregor is in Paddy Pimblett’s corner as Paddy goes back and forth with AEW champ, Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Paddy Pimblett has been one of the UFC’s breakout stars this year thanks to his entertaining fighting style, fun personality, and incredible mic work. But sometimes his vocal nature can get him into trouble. This seemed to be the case as something Paddy said triggered the AEW champ, MJF and the two went back and forth on Instagram. This included MJF accusing Paddy of taking steroids and how he’s just attempting to be Conor McGregor.

MJF commented “@theufcbaddy unlike you I’m 100% natural and I’m also 100% original. Unlike you. You’re dollar store Conor McGregor talking, Will from stranger things looking ass wouldn’t last two seconds in my world. #Betterthanyou. See you in London.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

See you around “baddy”. pic.twitter.com/vm4BG82TMg — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 22, 2022

This back-and-forth caught the Notorious One’s attention and McGregor had Paddy the Baddy’s back as he said in a tweet:

“A dollar store Conor is still worth millions! Let’s go young Paddy Pimb! Don’t know who this other clown is.”

Conor McGregor disrespects MJF leading to MJF calling him out

Paddy has been compared to Conor McGregor even before he made his UFC debut and since then, Paddy has delivered on the hype while showing off his mic skills and hard-working personality which has been very reminiscent of young Conor. So, it’s not hard to make the connection between the two fighters. Every time anyone wants to take a dig at Paddy, they call him a lesser version of Conor McGregor. But as Conor said, it’s not a bad thing to be compared to the most financially successful MMA fighter of all time.

Meanwhile, MJF shifted his verbal attack from Paddy to Conor after McGregor called him a “clown” by tweeting out the following message:

“I’ll f*ck the Conor clone up. Then I’ll wipe my ass with the original. Stay in your lane you roided up leprechaun. You can’t hang with the @AEW World Champion. #Betterthanyou”

Of course, it’s always a bit strange when a professional wrestler calls out a professional fighter, but at the same time, it’s easy to see why MJF would try to associate his name with the likes of Paddy Pimblett and Conor McGregor as it would just increase his own popularity.

For now, it seems as if the back and forth has come to an end, but you never know when Conor McGregor will get on Twitter and have one of his long tirades again. The next one might be directed at MJF.