Watch: Paddy Pimblett inspires the next generation in visit to school: ‘Just jabbed a few heads off’

Paddy Pimblett gave back to the community by visiting kids in school.

Coming off a win over Jordan Leavitt in July at UFC London, Pimblett’s ever-rising stock soared to new heights in front of a roaring crowd at the O2 Arena in London. It wasn’t just his performance that enthralled the audience but also his speech during the post-fight octagon interview.

Having lost a friend to suicide in the build-up to the fight, he shared an important message for men to speak out and get help if they need it as opposed to keeping it all inside. Now, he goes the extra step to give back.

Paddy Pimblett inspires the next generation in visit to school

In a video posted on his YouTube account, Pimblett visits IMPACT Sefton to meet the students and teach them what it is like to be a professional fighter in the UFC.

“The Baddy” sat down with the kids to motivate them. He talked about how it does not matter what school you may be in. It is all about what you would make of yourself, as per Pimblett. As fun as that may have been for the pubescent children, they wanted to get a few rounds of sparring in with the UFC fighter.

“I’ll do a minute with everyone if you want,” Pimblett said. “I opened the boxing gym over the water and I’ve done a continuous round with every kid, just jabbed a few heads off.”

Paddy Pimblett expressed his fondness for coming to school to share his pearls of wisdom with the next generation.

“I love coming in, speaking to young kids in the community. I wasn’t the best kid when I was in school. I found MMA late, lad, just told them it doesn’t matter as long as you believe in yourself and you put the hard work in. You can do exactly whatever you want, whatever you put your mind to. These kids are no different.”

The clip transitioned to showcase the Pimbletts. Paddy’s nephew echoed his uncle’s confidence with a well-timed callout of the biggest draw in the sport.

“Shout-out to Conor McGregor, my uncle will batter you in a fight.”

Who do you want to see Paddy Pimblett fight next?