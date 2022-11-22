Pro wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman offers to fight Paddy Pimblett under UFC banner in nasty Instagram exchange

Professional wrestling star and AEW (All Elite Wrestling) mainstay, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has offered to share the Octagon with UFC lightweight contender, Paddy Pimblett – in a rather surprising clash of personalities, after the duo shared a tense back-and-forth across Instagram.

Friedman, a professional wrestler competing under the AEW banner, and otherwise known by his abbreviation, MJF, currently holds the organization’s World Championship title.

Pimblett, on the other hand, is a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, and made his long-awaited Octagon bow in September of last year. Debuting with a knockout win over Luigi Vendramini, the Liverpool native would then stop Kazula Vargas with a submission win at UFC London earlier this year, before a July rear-naked choke success over Jordan Leavitt in a summer instalment of the capital card.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman takes aim at Paddy Pimblett

Engaging in an Instagram comment storm alongside Friedman, Pimblett commented on the promotion’s incoming outing at Craven Cottage – the football ground of Premier League side, Fulham, with the former offering to fight Pimblett under the banner of the UFC in a wholly unlikely fight.

See you around “baddy”. pic.twitter.com/vm4BG82TMg — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 22, 2022

“@the_mjf I do have knowledge about mma tho don’t I?” Paddy Pimblett questioned Maxwell Jacob Friedman. “Which u have zero knowledge about so let’s not go there (laughing face emoji) If u wanna have a real fight let’s sort it with the @ufc if not pipe down! Oh tell ur boss to sign me up when yous come to Fulham’s ground I be ready son (raised hands face emoji) (kissing face emoji).”



“@theufcbaddy hey bud, @aew has a show coming up in your neck of the woods,” Maxwell Jacob Friedman commented. “If you’re man enough I’ll gladly show you how real I am. @tonyrkhan @danawhite.”



“@the_mjf I’ve just said that u spaceman (laughing face emoji) don’t act asif ur calling for it I’ve just told u straight when youse come Fulham’s ground (craven cottage) get ur boss @tonyrkhan to message my boss @danawhite and see what we can sort (raised hands face emoji) because I know full well you won’t pass a USADA drug test to fight in the @ufc (laughing face emoji),” Paddy Pimblett commented.



“@theufcbaddy unlike you I’m 100% natural and I’m also 100% original,” Maxwell Jacob Friedman commented. “You’re dollar store Conor McGregor talking, Will from Stranger Things looking ass wouldn’t last two seconds in my world. #Betterthanyou See you in London.”

Next Generation MMA staple, Pimblett is slated to make his Octagon return at UFC 282 on December 10. against Jared Gordon at the lightweight limit at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.