Conor McGregor’s infamous ‘billionaire strut’ celebration is now a celebration in EA Sports’ FIFA 23.

Much like Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’, Lebron James’ chalk routine or Usain Bolt’s ‘bolt’, there are some celebrations or rituals that transcend just sport and McGregor’s ‘billie-strut’ is no different.

The nonchalant, cocky walk was popularised by McGregor during his rise in the UFC. Chest up, arms swinging by his side, the Irishman would strut around the Octagon prior to his UFC bouts — debuted in his 2016 rematch with Nate Diaz.

The move has been copied by many athletes in their respective sports and was even on featured as Leon Edwards celebration following his incredible last-minute knockout over Kamaru Usman.

Now you are able to recreate this in the newest addition of FIFA (FIFA 23) as a celebration following a goal.

Sur Fifa 23 vous pourrez désormais faire la célébration de Conor McGregor ! 🚶🇮🇪☘️



La première référence MMA de l’histoire de la licence ! 🎮😁@TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/bQyVzx04Jk — MMA EMPIRE ⚔️ #UFC280 (@LempireMMA) October 9, 2022

When will Conor McGregor make his return?

McGregor is still the biggest star that MMA has even after his inconstant performances and activity over the past few years, fans still eagerly await his return.

Now 34, McGregor is still on the mend from the horrific leg fracture he suffered in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in July of last year.

Things are looking positive though as McGregor recently posted new training and sparring footage. While it is clear McGregor is not 100% and still has some way to go before his return, we did get to witness some flashes of brilliance that McGregor is still capable of.

Conor McGregor sparring

The lightweight division is anything but short of names that McGregor could face upon his return. Although McGregor could just about face anyone and it would likely surpass a million pay-per-view buys the former champion will undoubtedly want to push himself.

Names like Justin Gaethje or Michael Chandler would be fun fights that are also winnable for McGregor if it stays standing.

Who would you like to see Conor McGregor face next?