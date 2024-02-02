Conor McGregor remains betting favorite to win trilogy fight with Nate Diaz amid calls for UFC 300 headliner

Former two-division Octagon gold holder, Conor McGregor remains a distinct betting favorite to beat former two-time foe, Nate Diaz in a future trilogy rubber match inside the promotion’s cage in the future – amid both links and pundit calls for the pair to headline a UFC 300 card in April.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight gold holder under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 264 back in 2021, suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

As for Diaz, the Stockton veteran departed the UFC back in November 2022, having exited the promotion off the back of a stunning fourth round guillotine choke submission win over former interim champion, Tony Ferguson in the pair’s short-notice welterweight main event back in September of that annum.

Conor McGregor betting favorite to beat Nate Diaz

And amid continued calls for the pair to headline UFC 300 in April – as the oganization remain tight-lipped on a main event bout, Conor McGregor remains a -227 betting favorite to close out his three-fight series with a win, with Nate Diaz a current +175 betting underdog.

First sharing the Octagon at UFC 196 back in early 2016, Diaz handed then-featherweight champion, McGregor a spectacular, earth-shattering second round loss – his first in the promotion, in the form of a second round rear-naked choke win.

In an immediate rematch in August of that year at UFC 202, McGregor managed to avenge the defeat to Diaz in another high-profile welterweight headliner, turning in a close, majority decision win over the course of five rounds.

McGregor would go on to take home the lightweight title at UFC 205 in November of the same year, defeating Eddie Alvarez with a blistering second round TKO – becoming the first two-division champion in the history of the promotion, holding both titles simultaneously.

And linked with an eventual trilogy rubber match against the Stockton veteran in his return to the Octagon, a showdown between McGregor and Diaz received a seal of approval from Hall of Fame inductee, Daniel Cormier, who claimed the third fight between the two would be perfect to land general fan viewing at UFC 300.

“These two men, when you put them together make a lot of money it is far enough out there to be considered an attraction,” Cormier explained. “I also believe at this point in their careers, sure, Nate Diaz isn’t the guy he was before. … He’s not the same guy, but neither is Conor McGregor.”

Last month to boot, Diaz reflected on his failed rematch with McGregor at UFC 200 during International Fight Week, sharing a face-off of the two pre-fight on his social media, before announcing his interest in headlining UFC 300 against his Dublin rival.