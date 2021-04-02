Dustin Poirier will fight Conor McGregor in the rubber match of their trilogy on July 10th at UFC 264.

Ariel Helwani has reported that the deal is official in a recent tweet as Poirier has now signed the contract.

“Dustin Poirier has officially signed his contract to fight Conor McGregor on July 10, sources say,” Helwani wrote. “McGregor, as we know, was already in.”

Dustin Poirier has officially signed his contract to fight Conor McGregor on July 10, sources say. McGregor, as we know, was already in. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 2, 2021

Poirier took his time to sign for this fight as he had the option to fight, instead, for the vacated lightweight belt. However, Poirer was clear that McGregor’s rematch was more interesting to him than a fight with Michael Chandler for the lightweight title.

For his part, McGregor was all in on this fight early on, even poking fun and suggesting the UFC introduce the McGregor Belt for the match-up. The pair have split the first two outings, with each knocking out the other. It will be interesting to see if the rubber match makes it beyond the second round.

Are you excited to see Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor face off again? Who wins the rubber match?