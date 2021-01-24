Revenge. Redemption. Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier puts right his 2014 wrongs against former two-weight champion, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor — stopping the Dubliner in the second-round with a savage barrage of strikes at the fence.

In a fantastic start for Poirier, the Lafayette native scored a good counter right-hand, before taking McGregor down with a well placed single-leg takedown attempt.

Back to his feet, McGregor implemented that now patented shoulder strike inside the clinch at the fence. Landing a couple of knee strikes to the body of Poirier at the fence, McGregor reversed position and mainstaind over-under.

Both finding success in the pocket with strikes, McGregor found a home well for a counter straight left, while Poirier returned fire his own with a decent check hook. Poirier dealing with a cut on the hairline. Second round incoming.

Chopping away with eleven punishing left kick to McGregor’s lead leg, the Dubliner seemed somewhat compromised. With a massive combination at the fence, Poirier drops McGregor with a series of hooks, dropping McGregor to his back before referee Herb Dean stepped in to halt the action. Poirier avenges his 2014 loss with aplomb.

Below, check out the highlights from Poirier’s incredible finish over McGregor.