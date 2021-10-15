Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor have been taking shots at each other on Twitter recently.

Diaz has clapped back at McGregor’s claim that Diaz’s boxing is “piss” on Twitter.

“My boxing’s piss? I banked on ur face, turned u into a wrestler, and then chocked u bitch. in reality your whole country and belongings are mine. plus I made that fight and u took the bait. then I made masvidals bitchasss. don’t forget I make this whole shit spin”

Conor answered back by just saying simply saying “Piss” on Twitter, but has since deleted the tweet.

The ‘Notorious’ and Diaz have unfinished business and a trilogy to complete. It may be McGregor’s best fight to come back too. That fight would be better instead of jumping right back into fighting another top contender in the lightweight division.

The trilogy is one of the most anticipated fights to be made since McGregor beat Diaz in the 2nd fight. That fight is known as one of the best fights of all time.

Diaz’s win against Conor is still one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. It was at the peak of McGregor’s reign and dominance inside the octagon.

Both McGregor and Diaz have lost their last two fights and three of their last four fights. The fight has to happen and if it doesn’t, it may go down as one of the biggest what-ifs of all time. Diaz and McGregor have gone back and forth a lot since their last meeting which dates back 5 years ago.

The trash talk between the two may have opened that door for the UFC to schedule the fight when McGregor is back from his broken leg that he suffered against Dustin Poirier. McGregor has only lost to the best of the best in the lightweight division. To say he is washed is a hot take, as he has jumped in to fight the best fighters after long layoffs.

Would you want to see Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor 3?