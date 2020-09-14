Conor McGregor has been arrested again and sent a worrying social media post following the arrest.

McGregor was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to a young woman in a bar during a night of drinking. He was released from custody but could be re-arrested after the results of further tests are made available.

Following the news that he was arrested again, McGregor took to social media to send a worrying message that he can’t go on like this.

Although it has not been confirmed that these allegations are true, McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar told MMA Fighting his client will not be a target for people trying to score a quick pay day.

“I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday,” Attar said.

The Irishman has also denied these allegations after he was interviewed by police and released from custody.

“Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct,” McGregor’s representatives said. “He has been interviewed and released.”

Conor McGregor has not fought since January of this year when he knocked out Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. Since then, he was looking to fight two more times but couldn’t agree with the UFC. He then retired but Dana White made it clear he expected the Irishman to return in 2021.

It is no doubt an ongoing story so stay locked to LowKickMMA for all the latest news surrounding this latest incident involving Conor McGregor.