As with every year in MMA, we’ve had plenty of epic comebacks in 2021. Although we do have a clear Comeback of the Year winner it just seems rude not to shout out a couple of the guys who picked up brilliant come-from-behind wins over the last 12 months.

#3 Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler – UFC 263

A man once known for being a quitter has proved in 2021 that he has got the toughness to go alongside this world-class ability.

Charles Oliveira survived a disastrous 10-8 first round of his lightweight title fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 263 back in April.

‘Do Bronx’ was hit and hurt often and seemed to be on the verge of being stopped at one point. Despite that, he managed to see out the first frame and came out firing in the second.

Oliveira cracked Chandler with a picture-perfect left hook that sent the former Bellator champion peddling backward. The Brazilian closed the show with some follow-up shots to become the UFC’s 155lb king.

#2 Anthony Hernandez vs. Rodolfo Viera – UFC 258

In February, Anthony Hernandez shocked the world when he submitted Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion, Rodolfo Vieira, at UFC 258.

‘Fluffy’ seemed to be on his way to a defeat in the first round when he was taken down and mounted by the BJJ specialist.

Viera worked relentlessly for the finish, locking up submission after submission which Hernandez was able to escape.

Eventually, Hernandez managed to climb back to his feet and once there seemed to be the much fresher man.

Everything Vieira threw was laboured and Hernandez made him pay by landing some devasting strikes on the feet.

In round two, Hernandez landed a slew of big strikes before the fight went to the mat. The 28-year-old began working for an anaconda choke before switching to arm-in guillotine which forced Viera to tap out.

This was the best thing bout the card last night . Anthony Hernandez making Rodolfo Vieira submit. pic.twitter.com/pKZAwh7QXo — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) February 14, 2021

#1 Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi Is LowKickMMA’s Comeback Of The Year

Sergio Pettis seemed to be destined to lose his Bellator bantamweight title in his first defence against Kyoji Horiguchi earlier this month.

The younger brother of former UFC lightweight champion, Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis, lost pretty much every moment of his four-round fight with Horiguchi who dominated on the feet and in the wrestling exchanges.

Things turned in an instant for Pettis who slept Horiguchi with a spinning back fist at 3 minutes and 24 into the fourth round in the main event of Bellator 272. The KO was one of the best you’ll see in 2021 but it’s only made better by the fact Pettis looked out of the fight before turning things around with one piece of beautiful technique.

😱 @SergioPettis turns the tide with a spinning back fist KO out of NOWHERE!



👑The Bantamweight champ retains in spectacular fashion LIVE on @SHOsports. #Bellator272 pic.twitter.com/2KEQPRrlIR — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) December 4, 2021

Full List Of Votes For Comeback Of The Year

Jordan: Pettis vs. Horiguchi

Lewis: Pettis vs. Horiguchi

Michael G: Oliveira vs. Chandler

Curtis: Young vs. Akhmedov

Ross: Hernandez vs. Vieira

Ian: Oliveira vs. Chandler

Michael C: Pettis vs. Horiguchi

Ryan: Pettis vs. Horiguchi

Keelin: Hernandez vs. Vieira

Patrick: Pettis vs. Horiguchi

