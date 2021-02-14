If you placed a 30/1 shot bet on Anthony ‘Flurry’ Hernandez stopping Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu player, Rodolfo Vieira via submission — cash your tickets. In an incredible performance from the Californian — he rallied from a couple of opening minute submission attempts from the grappling ace to submit Vieira in the second with a shocking guillotine.

Vieira, a twelve-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion and a black belt under Julio Cesar Pereira attempted to lock up both arm-triangles and armbars in the opening minute or two of the first frame, with Hernandez conceivably believed to be under the cosh severely.

Completely fatigued at the culmination of the opening round after his failed submission attempts and some sharp striking on the feet from Hernandez, Vieira, a seven-time Abu Dhabi World Cup gold medalist failed to regain a head of steam in the second, with Hernandez sprawling off the back of a frail takedown attempt — before locking up a taut guillotine, eventually forcing the tap. Career-highlight victory for the 27-year-old.



Below, check out the highlights from Hernandez’s submission win over Vieira.

Anthony Hernandez put it on Rodolfo Viera securing the second-round submission and the commentary crew couldn't contain themselves! 🙌 🗣#UFC258 pic.twitter.com/LsREPE9k72 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 14, 2021