ByRoss Markey
Colby Covington Was Too Busy With Andrew Tate to Watch UFC London: 'I don't got time'

Former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington has claimed he was too busy with controversial influencer, Andrew Tate to tune into UFC London — which was topped by a potential title eliminator featuring two top contenders in his own division.

Covington, a former interim welterweight champion, has been sidelined since last December, where he made an impromptu return against the streaking, Joaquin Buckley.

And suffering his second consecutive loss, Covington was stopped in the third round by the surging St. Louis native, who had opened a sizeable cut on the Clovis grapper’s brow.

Yet to book his return to action in the time since, Colby Covington has since weighed up a future move to WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). Furthermore, the MMA Masters staple has also been linked with a June comeback during International Fight Week — in a bid to feature on the UFC 317 flagship card.

Colby Covington
Colby Covington reveals meeting with the Tate brothers

However, asked for his thoughts on last weekend’s UFC London pairing of former-foe, Leon Edwards, and the streaking, Sean Brady, Covington claimed he did not tune into the pairing due to time spent with polarizing figure, Tate.

121623 Colby Covington HERO GettyImages 1380970167

“Yeah, I mean, I wasn’t paying attention, to be honest, brother,” Colby Covington told Submission Radio. “You know, I was at a big event at Mar-a-Lago all weekend. I was hanging out with my boy Michael Irvin, and I was in New York City with the Tate brothers, Tristan and Andrew Tate. So, you know, I’m doing high-flying stuff, brother. I’m wheeling and dealing. I’m jet-setting. I’m Rolex-wearing. I’m doing big things. I don’t got time to pay attention to the jobbers in my division.”

Himself without a win since 2022, the number nine ranked Covington most recently landed a shutout unanimous decision win over his former American Top Team stablemate and friend, Jorge Masvidal in the pair’s overdue grudge match.

