Sean Brady rips Leon Edwards after dominant UFC London win: ‘F*ck him and his whole team’

Surging welterweight contender, Sean Brady has hit out at former champion, Leon Edwards following his dominant submission win at UFC London over the weekend, describing the Birmingham native as “salty” during the build-up to their high-stakes fight.

Brady, the current number five ranked welterweight contender, improved his unbeaten run to three straight fights over the course of the weekend in England — turning in a wholly dominant win over former champion, Edwards in his first fight since losing the title last summer.

And turning in an eventual fourth round finish, Philadelphia native, Brady landed a stunning half guard guillotine choke from the top, eventually forcing a tap from Edwards.

Sean Brady rips Leon Edwards after UFC London submission

However, with some added spice to the pairing, in which Edwards questioned the height of Sean Brady — and failed to touch gloves with the former LFA star ahead of their matchup, the latter did not hold back on his feelings about the ex-champion and his team this week.

“I’ve never been tall, but he (Leon Edwards) walked up to me, and he said something, he was asking me about my height, (0:20) and I was like, he was like, how tall are you, five eight, five nine, he was being a dickhead,” Sean Brady told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned.

Sean Brady on his interactions with Leon Edwards during fight week:



"Personally, fuck Leon. Fuck him and his whole team. That's how I feel about the whole situation.



I'm like, 'Yo man, you're a great champion.' He just kind of like brushed me off. Obviously, he's upset, but… pic.twitter.com/QZVYPp2wNb — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 24, 2025

I’m respectful, like, GSP’s (Georges St-Pierre) my favorite fighter, always respected guys, but when you’re an asshole like that, like, don’t, like, I can give it right back, (1:29) so, personally, f*ck Leon. F*ck him and his whole team, and that’s how I feel about the whole situation. I’m like, ‘Yo man, you’re a great champion.’ He just kind of like brushed me off. Obviously, he’s upset, but even his whole team… they were corny as sh*t too, so it was just whack. He’s just salty… Then seeing all this sh*t he was saying about me throughout the week… I wish I was even f*cking meaner to this dude.”