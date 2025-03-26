Colby Covington Exposes UFC Commentator’s Shocking Army Base Antics During Drunken Bender

Paul Felder thinks Colby Covington has lost some of his edge in recent years. ‘Chaos’ is here to prove otherwise.

Earlier this month, Felder suggested that Covington was struggling to keep up with his “bully from college” persona that turned him from a boring fighter to a boring fighter with a loud personality. The catalyst for his comments came from Paddy Pimblett’s claim that when he recently crossed paths with Covington at a Power Slap event, the former three-time title challenger kept his head down and didn’t say a word. A far cry from the Trump-loving trash-talker that Covington portrays on TV and in interviews.

Having spent ample time with Felder behind the scenes, the former fighter turned analyst believes playing the ultra-obnoxious heel may be weighing on Covington.

‘Chaos’ disagrees.

“He was talking sh*t about me, ‘Oh, he’s done this and that and some other sh*t, I want you to go ask him next time you see him in person,” Covington told Submission Radio. “Ask him about the time he was at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. The Army and Air Force base. And he got tied in handcuffs by military police to a toilet in his bathroom because he was drunk on the base. “Like that’s embarrassing, you self-loathing drunk a**hole. He must be drunk half the time. He’s in that commentary booth for the UFC. Man, I feel bad for the UFC. They need to get some new commentators. And what better man I could be. I could be the UFC commentator. I don’t have any stories like that.”

To be fair, at least Felder never called the cops after getting sucker punched in the street by a man he relentlessly sh*t-talked for months on end.

“We’re definitely going to have a word,” Covington added. “I kept that story close to my heart for a long time, and I was never going to share it. But when you start trying to trash my name in the media and say things about me, what the f*ck has Paul Felder done? I make more money outside the UFC than that guy’s made in his whole entire life. The guy is an absolute bum. He’s never done anything in the sport. He has no reason to talk sh*t, especially when he’s never been in a main event in his life. “The guy’s a bum. He’s gotten beaten up by everybody. He’s literally been a punching bag in the UFC and he’s a self-loathing drunk a**hole. So who gets tied to a freaking porcelain toilet on a military base? You’re supposed to be there respecting the troops, respecting the military. But no, you’re there being a drunk a**hole. Ask Paul Felder about that story. That’s a true story.”

Colby Covington accused folder of downing a bottle of ‘jack’ and talking trash to his manager

Felder last competed inside the Octagon in 2020, suffering back-to-back split decision losses against Dan Hooker and Rafael dos Anjos. Before that, he had won five out of six, including a second-round knockout of former lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira at UFC 218.

“So he drank like a bottle of Jack Daniels to himself,” Covington said. “He started talking sh*t to his manager, Brian Butler. I had to step in like Paul, stop talking sh*t to him. Like you’re not going to beat up your manager. He was blacked out and he just lost it. How do you not have more control? You’re supposed to show respect to the troops. You’re there to boost morale for the military. “Here you are trying to fight with your manager. I’m the one that had to intervene and make sure he didn’t beat up his manager, Brian Butler, with Sucker Punch. And then he goes into his hotel room, he starts throwing sh*t around in his hotel room on a military installation base. And then the military police got called. They had to handcuff him to the toilet.”

Covington last competed in December 2024, coming up short against Joaquin Buckley in Tampa, Florida. The fight was stopped in the third round after ‘Chaos’ had suffered a nasty cut over his right eye. Of course, Covington pulled out every excuse in the book, claiming that the cut was due to a headbutt from Buckley and that the fight was unnecessarily stopped by the “DEI doctor” on duty that night.

None of that changes the fact that Covington has now lost four of his last six, with his only wins coming against Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal — two fighters who exited the promotion on a combined eight-fight losing streak.