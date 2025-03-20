Colby Covington Struggling to Keep Up ‘Bullsh*t’ MAGA Persona

Paul Felder thinks Colby Covington’s desire to keep up the Trump-loving heel persona he’s built over the last several years is fading fast.

Covington has never been particularly exciting to watch inside the Octagon, but the Clovis, California native made himself must-see-TV when he flipped the script and went from mild-mannered wrestler to an avid supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump and his credo to ‘Make America Great Again.

To his credit, Covington sold the absolute sh*t out of the gimmick, becoming one of the UFC’s most obnoxious and hated fighters. So much so that he managed to talk his way into two unearned welterweight title opportunities and a main event grudge match with a former friend turned bitter rival, Jorge Masvidal.

However, Felder believes that the weight of being such an insufferable douchebag is starting to get to Covington.

Felder says Colby Covington is a quiet person when the cameras aren’t rolling

During a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping, Felder commented on Paddy Pimblett’s recent remarks about an encounter he had with Covington at a Power Slap event (more on that here), suggesting that ‘Chaos’ really isn’t the person that he tries to portray in public.

“Recently there was also an encounter with Kamaru Usman when Kamaru walked by Colby, and he was just nothing but respectful,” Felder said. “I think that his persona is fading. Do you know what I mean? I think he’s struggling to keep up that MAGA, Mr. America bully from college persona these days. I think he’s even himself struggling to get through it because the real issue is – and Paddy’s right – he is quiet in person. The real situation is that he has nothing really against you, Paddy. He really doesn’t actually want to talk sh*t to you. “He doesn’t really want to talk sh*t to most of these guys. He’s only doing it so that he can keep himself relevant. I think when he’s finally retired, he’ll be the first to admit to you that it was all complete bullsh*t, 100 percent. I think now at late 30s, towards the end of his career, he’s struggling to keep the same face with that bullsh*t, and that’s the problem with that type of personality when it’s not genuine – because it’s not with Colby, because I’ve hung out with that guy for an extended period of time, and he’s not like that.”

With Covington currently sitting on a 2-4 run in his last six fights, even his most loyal of fans have seemingly disappeared, turning him from must-see-TV to yesterday’s news.

In his most recent outing, ‘Chaos’ headlined a Fight Night event in Tampa against Joaquin Buckley. Covington was battered and blooded for more than two-and-a-half rounds before the cageside physician stepped in and brought an end to the bout because of a cut over Covington’s right eye.

It was Covington’s second defeat in a row after he delivered a lackluster performance against then-welterweight champion Leon Edwards in December 2023.

Despite his struggles, Covington is still the No. 9 ranked contender in the division, making him a prime target for fighters looking to launch themselves into the top 10. The only problem is actually getting him to sign off on a fight.