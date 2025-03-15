Paddy Pimblett Spills the Tea on His Recent Encounter with Colby Covington: ‘He Stared at the Floor’

Paddy Pimblett had plenty to say after crossing paths with Colby Covington.

Late last year, Covington had advised Pimblett against a potential move up to the welterweight division, suggesting that he’d beat the Liverpudlian from “pillar to post” and deliver one of the “worst beatings” ever seen inside the Octagon.

“He’d never fight again. It’d be the last fight that he’d ever have in the Octagon,” Covington said in an interview with Submission Radio. “I would beat him silly from pillar to post. I’d beat him so bad it’d be one of the worst beatings in UFC history. I don’t think the Athletic Commission would be able to sanction a fight for him ever again. After the damage I would do to Paddy Pimblett. The guy’s an absolute joke.”

Months later, both Pimblett and Covington were in attendance at a Power Slap event in Las Vegas ahead of UFC 313. According to ‘The Baddy,’ Covington avoided contact with him the entire time instead of keeping the same energy he brought in prior interviews.

“We ended up going to Power Slap Friday night…walked past Colby Covington, he stared at the floor,” Pimblett said in a video on his YouTube channel. “Talks a big game online, sh*ts his undies in person.”

Paddy Pimblett has bigger fish to fry than colby covington

Having lost four of his last six, including back-to-back losses against Leon Edwards and Joaquin Buckley, Covington has become the poster child for irrelevance in the UFC. Meanwhile, Pimblett is a few short weeks away from the biggest fight of his career.

Emanating from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 12, Pimblett will step into the co-main event spotlight for a five-round clash with former Bellator champion ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler at UFC 314.

Pimblett goes into the bout riding an eight-fight win streak dating back to March 2020. That streak includes a unanimous decision W over Tony Ferguson and most recently, a first-round submission victory against King Green at UFC 304 in Manchester.