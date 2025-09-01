‘I Know All the Fans Hate Him’ – Colby Covington Takes Aim at Khamzat Chimaev in Latest Tirade

Colby Covington doesn’t think much of Khamzat Chimaev.

Last month, Chimaev delivered one of the most dominant performances in UFC history, handily defeating Dricus Du Plessis to capture the undisputed middleweight championship in Chicago.

Since then, much has been said about Chimaev’s victory, with some defending the Chechen’s relentless wrestle-heavy attack, while others have lambasted ‘Borz’ over his “boring” style and lack of activity. Offering his take on Chimaev’s performance, Covington has no choice but to give credit where credit is due. Of course, that didn’t stop ‘Chaos’ from shredding the undefeated superstar.

“Yeah, Khamzat, man,” Covington told Helen Yee. “If he’s not scamming his friends out of millions of dollars on these crypto meme coins, then he’s out there winning UFC world titles. So, congrats to him. He’s still a piece of dirt and I know all the fans hate him.”



In July 2024, Chimaev was involved in a crypto pump-and-dump scheme when he promoted a meme coin called “$SMASH”. After he and his team promoted the coin on social media, its value increased, and insiders allegedly sold their holdings, causing the price to crash and leaving fans with major losses.

Chimaev’s manager, Majdi Shammas, claimed that the UFC fighter was misled by a group of purported fans and never directly involved in the crypto scheme.

Chimaev has not yet booked his first middleweight title defense, though a challenger could emerge this weekend when the UFC heads to Paris for a loaded Fight Night card. In the main event of the evening, Nassourdine Imavov will put his No. 1 ranking on the line against surging 185-pound standout Caio Borralho — the winner potentially emerging as the first man up for Chimaev.