Dana White Explains His Abnormal Scoring of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev delivered one of the most dominant performances in Ultimate Fighting Championship history.

Stepping into the main event spotlight for his first title opportunity at UFC 319 in Chicago, ‘Borz’ outclassed Dricus Du Plessis for five rounds and emerged as the new undisputed middleweight world champion.

Despite logging a dozen takedowns and more than 21 minutes of control time throughout their five-round affair, Chimaev only banked one 10-8 round across the three scorecards handed in.

But if UFC CEO Dana White had been one of the judges on hand, he would have given the undefeated Chechen monster 10-8’s all around.

“I had every round a 10-8, maybe except for the last round,” White said during his post-fight interview. “To be in the position that he was in—the crucifix—and just getting dominated on the ground, punched in the face and elbowed… It’s a very frustrating place to be. I thought he handled it well and came out every round trying to get in the fight and try to win.”

What’s next for Khamzat Chimaev following his destruction of ‘DDP’ in ‘The Windy City’?

Regardless of the final tally, Chimaev made defeating one of the best middleweights in the world look like child’s play. What’s next for ‘Borz’ remains to be seen, but fight fans are already chomping at the bit to see how a BJJ specialist like Reinier de Ridder fares against Chimaev’s unrelenting wrestling.

UFC Paris could also present Chimaev with his first official challenger as top-ranked contender Nassourdine Imavov squares off with Fighting Nerds star Caio Borralho in a potential title eliminator.

Then there’s the chance of an immediate rematch between Chimaev and Du Plessis, though that seems unlikely considering how incredibly dominant the Chechen’s performance was against ‘Stillknocks.’

Who do you think should be Chimaev’s first title challenger?