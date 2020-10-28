Colby Covington has given fans an update on the current status of his eagerly anticipated fight with former teammate turned enemy Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal.

Covington picked up a fifth-round TKO win over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in September. Immediately after ‘Chaos’ revealed he was offered and accepted a fight with Masvidal. UFC president Dana White also confirmed that match-up was in play despite the fact ‘Gamebred’ was linked to a mega-money rematch against Nate Diaz.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Covington provided an update on his potential fight with Masvidal, he said.

“The UFC has approached me with this fight, and I’m on board. They’re just trying to get him on board right now. And there’ll only be one reason that this fight doesn’t ever happen, it will be cause he’s a coward. That BMF shit goes out the window. You’re a broke mediocre fighter, you’re not badass motherfucker. Cause badass motherfuckers fight anytime, anywhere, anyone. But you ain’t one of those. That’s who I am. And if it doesn’t happen, there’ll just be more excuses from his end. He’ll lose a tone of street cred, I know that. He won’t be as hard as he thinks he is in the streets. He’s nothing more than a pussy, he’s nothing more than a bitch. And the UFC wants this fight for the first quarter of next year. If it doesn’t happen, there’s only one reason why. That’s cause of the coward, Street Judas Masvidal.”

Covington claimed he’s heard his former ATT training partner is hesitant to sign on for the match-up due to the clash of stlyes.

“I had heard that they had told me that he’s scared of the style match-up, the stylistic fight. He wants another one, he’s looking for something else,” Covington said. “So, they’re gonna try and get him on board, they’re gonna try and offer him a lot of money. Cause that’s the only way he’s showing up, is if he gets a bunch of money to take this ass beating and this losing pay check. They just gotta get him on board, they just gotta do some more convincing. I don’t know what his contract is and how much he’s gonna make, but he’s probably asking for more, and that’s the hold up. So, we’ll see when things come to fruition. Hopefully by the next month or two the wheels will start turning more, we’ll get a bit more clarification of when the fight’s gonna be, where the fight’s gonna be.”

If the UFC are able to get Masvidal on board, Covington anticipates the fight will take place in early 2021, hopefully in front of a crowd in Miami.

“Ideally, I think sometime in January would be perfect,” Covington said. “I’ve seen the governer of Florida lifted all the restrictions, so fans can start going back to arenas. Hard Rock Stadium, they can have 65,000 people. American Airlines, they can do 25,000 people. So, ideally, January, the first part of the new year.”

