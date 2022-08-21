Video: Colby Covington left speechless after Leon Edwards KO’s Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

At UFC 278, Leon Edwards shook up the MMA world, including the former number one contender, Colby Covington, who was in awe at what he saw.

Kamaru Usman was on a historic run in the UFC, just one win short of tying Anderson Silva’s record for the most consecutive wins in the organization and it looked to be a done deal as he took a commanding four rounds to one lead against Edwards. But with just 51 seconds left, Edwards pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in MMA history as he landed a clean head kick that left the former pound-for-pound king unconscious on the mat.

Not only was the comeback unbelievable, but it was downright shocking. Just take a look at Colby Covington just seconds after the KO.

Colby Covington reacts to Leon Edwards knocking Usman out pic.twitter.com/zLVEk1nLb1 — Mircea (@MirceaMMA) August 21, 2022

Colby Covington Lost For Words After Seeing Usman Get Knocked Out

Covington has had a very public back and forth with Usman for years now, as the two first fought all the way back in 2019. The first contest between them was close until the 5th round when Usman’s power broke down Covington. However, it was clear that Covington was still the 2nd best Welterweight on the planet at the time and earned himself another crack at Usman in 2021 at UFC 268. Although Colby Covington got rocked early on in the fight, he would rally together and push Usman in the championship rounds, even winning a couple of the rounds on the judge’s scorecard.

Since then, it seemed as if a foregone conclusion that only Covington and perhaps a young contender like Khamzat Chimaev would be able to push Usman and possibly beat him, which is why Usman was such a big favorite against the British star.

With Edwards winning, it opens the door for Colby Covington to get his hands on the belt once again, as it would have been tough for him to get a 3rd shot at Usman. But currently, Covington is dealing with some medical issues that were a result of a sucker punch from Jorge Masvidal outside of a restaurant in Miami.