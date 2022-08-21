Leon Edwards wins title, stops Kamaru Usman with brutal high kick KO – UFC 278 Highlights

In one of the biggest rallying performances in the history of the UFC, welterweight contender, Leon Edwards rebounds from a likely 3-1 deficit in the fifth and final round — stopping undisputed division champion, Kamaru Usman with a brutal, left high kick knockout to round out tonight’s UFC 278 card.

Edwards, who became the first fighter in Octagon history to take Usman down to the cavnas in the first round, suffered a slew of takedowns throughout the second, third, fourth, and fifth round against the dominant Auchi native, Usman.

However, with a just less than two minutes remaining in the fifth and final round — and likely down on all three judge’s scorecards, Team Renegade BJJ & MMA staple, Edwards sprung with a spectacular left high kick knockout — felling Usman in dramatic fashion as the Trevor Wittman trainee saw his run of five straight title defenses come to crashing halt — in tandem with a 15 fight winning spree.

Below, catch the highlights from Leon Edwards’ brutal KO win over Kamaru Usman

