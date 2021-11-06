UFC 268 Results: Usman vs. Covington 2

LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 results throughout the night (Sat. November 6. 2021) live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Taking main event status in the promotion’s return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since November 2019, bad-blooded welterweight title rematch between reigning gold holder, Kamaru Usman and the former interim titleholder, #1 ranked contender, Colby Covington.

Attempting to score a second career victory over Clovis native, Covington, Usman also looks to add to his four consecutive title defenses against his rival, following an April knockout stoppage over two-time title challenger, Jorge Masvidal.



For Covington, the outspoken top-contender last featured in September of last year in the headlining bout of UFC Vegas 11 where he secured a fifth round TKO victory over common-opposition, former undisputed champion, Tyron Woodley who suffered a fifth round rib injury.

In the first of our championship doubleheader, strawweight gold is on the line between current queen and two-time champion, Rose Namajunas and former champion, the #1 ranked, Zhang Weili — with the pair meeting once again following an April showdown.

Co-headlining UFC 261 on that occasion, Weili suffered a first round high kick knockout loss to Namajunas — who became the first two-time strawweight champion in the history of the organization.

Main Card: (ESPN+ PPV 10 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Colby Covington

Strawweight: Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Zhang Weili

Bantamweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera

Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

Preliminary Card: (ESPNews/ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

Lightweight: Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green

Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Early Preliminary Card: (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass 6 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams

Heavyweight: Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett

Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby def. John Allan via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Catchweight (148.4lbs): Melsik Baghdasaryan def. Bruno Souza via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Catchweight (127.4lbs): Ode’ Osbourne def. C.J. Vergara via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

