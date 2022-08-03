Daniel Cormier says that Colby Covington is dealing with some serious injuries after Jorge Masvidal attacked him in Miami.

Masvidal snuck up on Covington with a hoodie and mask on, and attacked him while he was coming out of a restaurant back in March. Close up pictures of Covington had shown that Covington’s front tooth had been chipped from the attack, but now it looks like he may have a serious injury.

Masvidal had said that losing to ‘Chaos’ had made him irate and the trash talking just added on to it. The two went 5 rounds in the main event of UFC 272, which ended in a dominant win by Covington. Masvidal truly never got going in that fight and was beat in every aspect of the game, from wrestling to striking. Masvidal hurt Covington once, sitting him down with a check hook for a brief second. Masvidal’s inability to beat Covington in a real bout, made him take it to the streets.

Daniel Cormier touched on Covington’s absence on an episode of the “RC & DC Show”

“Colby Covington is dealing with some serious injuries from being brutally attacked on the street by Jorge Masvidal. Colby Covington needs to stay away from the public eye and doing exactly what he’s doing, and while making money? Hats off to Covington. He’s doing what he needs to do, relaxing, playing cards and making money.” Cormier said (Transcribed by SportsKeeda)

Covington had recently won $50,000 playing in a poker tournament in south Florida. He took home 7th place, out of a contestant pool of 7,700 players. Covington still has not been scheduled for a fight anytime soon, but it looks as if the injuries sustained From the attack may be preventing him from competing.

It is not yet determined whether Covington will be able to fight again, depending on how serious the injuries are. The court will decide who win their upcoming legal dispute.