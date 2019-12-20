VIDEO: Kamaru Usman Breaks Colby Covington’s Jaw In Slow Motion

Spread the word!













Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defended his belt in emphatic fashion against Colby Covington at UFC 245. The two fighters primarily known for their wrestling credentials went to war on the feet throughout five hard rounds. Usman actually broke Covington’s jaw in the third round before eventually dropping ‘Chaos’ twice which saw referee Marc Goddard stop the fight in the fifth and final round, much to to the displeasure of Covington. .

The UFC have now released their customary Fight Motion video. If you haven’t seen it before it’s the events best clips all shown in super slow motion. It really makes any moment truly epic and the epic moments even better. If you’re not too squeamish, take a look at the Americans jaw breaking in slow motion and the nights best bits below. (H/T UFC)

Since the fight Covington has had his broken jaw confirmed and been suspended by the commission for 180 days. Despite the loss ‘Chaos’ is still full of confidence and ready to get straight back in there as soon as hes medically cleared according to his manager Dan Lambert.

“The Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman will now look to continue his reign as champion for as long as possible. Welterweight is full of killers right now and he’s already got a couple 170lb fighters lining up. Inaugural BMF champion Jorge Masvidal has enjoyed a brilliant 2019, picking up three consecutive knockout wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz. It’s hard to say he shouldn’t be next in line for a crack at Usman. On the other hand you have British fighter Leon Edwards, who has been quietly clearing out the division. Currently riding an 8-fight UFC win streak Edwards could also be next in line for a chance to avenge the sole defeat of his career against Usman.