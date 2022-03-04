Welterweight title challengers Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal face off one last time before the two meet inside the octagon to settle their ongoing feud at UFC 272.

Covington and Masvidal finally get to go at it inside the octagon after years of trash talk. The two former ATT fighters and roommates/best friends are set to settle the “unfinished business” they have. Covington is one of the most well-rounded fighters in the organization and his wrestling may be a cause of concern for his former training partner, Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal on the other hand, is still one of the better strikers inside the division.

Both fighters are coming off losses to the champion, Kamaru Usman and both ‘Gamebred’ and ‘Chaos’ have lost twice to Usman in championship fights.

Covington enters the fight as the #1 ranked fighter in the welterweight division holding a 16-3 professional record, only behind the champion Usman. Masvidal enters the fight as the #6 ranked fighter in the division, while sporting a record of 35-15 as a pro fighter.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal both reiterated how personal this fight is at the weigh in.

“This guy’s a b***h and I’m looking forward to tomorrow. F*****g b***h and you got mad herpes.” Masvidal said toward Covington.

Covington answered back by saying, “Tonight, is ‘Street Judas’s’ ‘Last Supper’. Tomorrow I’m sending him to the electric chair and fry his bum ass. I’m gonna electrify T-Mobile Arena like he’s never been electrified before!”

Masvidal’s last win was against Nate Diaz for the “BMF” title in 2019. Dana White was rumored to make the fight for the “BMF ” title, but nothing has come out regarding the truth to that since.

A win for both fighters would put them back on the fast track towards a title fight. Both fighters have lost their chance at the title twice, so another win after this fight would most likely be needed for a third shot.

