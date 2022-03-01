UFC president, Dana White has confirmed that the symbolic BMF championship may be up for grabs this weekend at UFC 272 – between former interim UFC welterweight champion, Colby Covington, and current BMF belt holder, Jorge Masvidal.

The title, which was created prior to UFC 244 back in November 2019, is a symbolic championship, which was clinched by the aforenoted, Masvidal courtesy of a third round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over Californian veteran, Nate Diaz at Madison Square Garden.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal share a distinct rivalry ahead of their UFC 272 main event on Saturday

Despite being billed as a once-off championship by the promotion, speculation rose that Masvidal had eventually dropped the BMF crown to Kamaru Usman following his rematch loss to the Auchi native at UFC 261 back in April, following a brutal second round knockout.

However, according to promotional leader, White, Masvidal still retains the symbolic BMF championship to this day, and during an interview with Pat McAfee ahead of UFC 272 this weekend, hinted that the title may be on the line between the Floridian and Covington.

“You know, we did the BMF title as a one-time thing, it was fun when we did it,” Dana White said. “But, yeah, you’re probably right. I probably should make that belt on the line when there isn’t a world title fight on the line. ‘Cause (Jorge) Masvidal has it, Masvidal has it. Where’s my crew? I don’t know, I don’t know – maybe we do (put the BMF title on the line at UFC 272). Maybe.”

Most recently featuring at UFC 268 back in November at Madison Square Garden, Covington suffered a second career loss to common-opponent, Usman courtesy of a unanimous decision loss to the undisputed welterweight champion.

For Masvidal, his aforenoted April knockout loss to Usman marked his most recent outing under the UFC’s banner, with a UFC 269 pairing opposite Leon Edwards shelved back in December after Masvidal suffered an undisclosed injury.

