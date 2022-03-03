Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal may not like each other anymore but they do have the same political beliefs, or so it seemed.

‘Chaos’ and ‘Gamebred’ played a very vocal role in the failed 2020 campaign to re-elect Donald Trump as president of the United States of America.

Despite that, Covington isn’t convinced his UFC 272 opponent is actually right wing and he made that much clear when speaking with members of the press on Wednesday.

“I never ask for handouts, I’m not like Jorge Masvidal,” Covington said. “That guy is the definition of handouts. He used to use an Obama phone. He used to use food stamps from the government. He’s Fidel Castro Jr. – the guy is the definition of communism, and here he is trying to act like he’s a right-winger now. It’s just funny, the hypocrisy.”

Jorge Masvidal Reacts To Colby Covington’s Suspicions About His Political Beliefs

Just moments after Covington finished his chat with the media, Masvidal took to the stage and quickly addressed his former teammates comments.

“This guy will say anything possible,” Masivdal. “Due to Fidel Castro, family members of mine died. My aunt is missing a t*t because she tried to cross over from Cuba to Guantanamo Bay… For him to say that it’s just for one thing to get an emotion out of me… The only person that I dislike more than Colby Covington is no longer alive and that’s Fidel Castro.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Masvidal will finally get his chance to shut Covington up when the welterweight duo collides in the main event of UFC 272 which is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Who do you think will win the UFC 272 main event on Saturday evening? Jorge Masvidal or Colby Covington?

