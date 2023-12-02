Colby Covington makes case for ‘Dream’ fight with Conor McGregor after UFC 296: ‘I’d love to lock horns with him’

Ahead of his return to the Octagon this month at UFC 296, former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington claims he would love to pursue an eventual “dream” fight with ex-two-weight champion, Conor McGregor – whom he was full of praise for.

Covington, the current number three ranked welterweight, has been sidelined since he took home a one-sided unanimous decision win over former training partner and close friend, Jorge Masvidal back in March of last year.



Returning to the Octagon later this month at UFC 296 in a healdining slot, Clovis native, Covington takes on incumbent welterweight champion and long-time rival, Leon Edwards in the pair’s anticipated championship showdown.

As for McGregor, the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion has yet to return to the Octagon since he suffered a fractured left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Covington’s former teammate, Dustin Poirier back in July 2021.

Colby Covington eyes future Conor McGregor fight

And expected to make his comeback against former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler at some stage next year, McGregor has a potential fight with UFC 296 main event star, Covington awaiting him it would appear – with the latter labelling the painting as a “dream” showdown.

Dana White says Michael Chandler is in financial position to wait “however long it takes” for Conor McGregor's return. pic.twitter.com/ROiYcYoahL — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 29, 2023

“[He’s] one of the biggest and best fighters to ever grace the Octagon,” Colby Covington said of Conor McGregor during an interview with UFC.com. “I mean, the biggest fighter, for sure, in terms of celebrity status. I think it’d be a great contest. What he’s been able to accomplish in this sport is unmatched and I’d love to lock horns with him.”



“He’s unpredictable,” Colby Covington continued. “You don’t know what you’re going to get when you get Conor in the Octagon. He knocked out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds, no one thought he was going to do that. I’d love to step in there because I believe that is someone that would really bring the best in me and you’d see the best Colby Covington in that fight.”

Would you like to see Colby Covington fight Conor McGregor in the future?