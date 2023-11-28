Colby Covington branded as ‘Very dangerous’ threat to Leon Edwards at UFC 296: ‘He wants to become champion’

Former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington has been labelled as a serious threat to incumbent division kingpin, Leon Edwards at UFC 296 next month by former middleweight champion and Hall of Fame inductee, Michael Bisping – for the fact that December’s title affair may come as his final in the promotion.

Covington, the current number three ranked welterweight challenger, has been sidelined since he landed a one-sided unanimous decision win over former two-time welterweight title chaser, Jorge Masvidal back in March of last year.

As for Edwards, the Birmingham native turned in his first successful defense of the welterweight title at UFC 286 back in March in the UK, turning in a second career win over former pound-for-pound number one in the pair’s championship trilogy rubber match.

Colby Covington backed to pose threat to Leon Edwards at UFC 296

And according to British favorite, Bisping, Covington, who vowed to bring the welterweight crown back to the United States – poses a “very dangerous’ threat to the Birmingham native at UFC 296.

“Here is what is going to make Colby (Covington) very, very dangerous come fight night,” Michael Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “He’s 36-years-old. This is his last title fight, it’s as simple as that. This will be his third time fighting for the belt, twice against Kamaru Usman, didn’t get the job done. Got stopped once, went to a decision the next time.”

“This is going to be the last chance for Colby Covington okay, this really is,” Bisping explained. “So, you know, Colby is always out there doing interviews, always talking sh*t about people, always stirring the pot, and generally being very entertaining. I dare you to not be entertained by Colby Covington. …The pressure’s on and of course he wants to become a champion and of course he wants to become a champion over everything else.”

Who wins at UFC 296 next month: Leon Edwards or Colby Covington?