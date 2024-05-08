Colby Covington welcomes clash with Belal Muhammad in UFC return: ‘I would be super intrigued by that fight’

Amid continued links to a UFC 303 return at the end of June in a clash with the unbeaten, Ian Garry, former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington has instead switched lanes and now wants to fight surging contender, Belal Muhammad in a five round title eliminator.

Covington, a former interim welterweight gold holder and the current number four ranked division contender, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 296 back in December of last year.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

And failing in his third attempt to become an undisputed champion, Clovis native, Covington suffered a one-sided unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards – a bout he hopes to avenge in the future.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

As for Muhammad, the streaking Illinois native has been out of action since his short-notice decision win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 288 back in May of last year, earning him the number two rank in the division.

Colby Covington eyes fight with Belal Muhammad

And amid calls from Portmarnock native, Garry that Covington is avoiding a clash with him – as recent at UFC 301 last weekend, the former has switched his focus to a fight with the above-mentioned, Muhammad.

“Maybe this kid (Belal) Muhammad, who’s been talking a lot,” Colby Covington told The Rush during a recent interview. “He’s up there in the rankings above me. So, I think if I beat that guy, it gets me right back to a title fight. I don’t know, anybody. I could fight Joe Schom off the street and I’m going to be get the same paycheck. It’s going to be a high-level fight. Every time I get on the mic you know I’m going to sell that sh*t to the moon.”

“In a five round fight – I would be super intrigued with that fight,” Colby Covington explained. ‘I always told them [the UFC] I want this guy in a main event. I don’t think he can last. His cardio doesn’t look that good. His last fight he fought Burns at 185 [pounds] on one weeks’ notice, and I thought Burns won the fight. He landed more strikes. …I think he’s going to get exposed soon. He doesn’t have good cardio, and he’s not as good as everybody thinks he is.”

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

And while calling for a pairing with Muhammad, the streaking number two ranked contender has been heavily linked with a return as soon as July, in a title fight rematch against the above-mentioned Edwards at UFC 304 in Manchester.

Who wins in a future showdown: Belal Muhammad or Colby Covington?