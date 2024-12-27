Coach Khabib Nurmagomedov Leads the Charge as Trainer Coming into UFC 311

The undefeated former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken over as the main coach at the AKA gym. The Dagestanit fighter was known for his dominant career in the UFC and has transitioned from competition to coaching, with impressive success. His coaching career will be tested in two championship matches at UFC 311.

Coach Khabib Nurmagomedov

AKA head coach Javier Mendez explained Khabib’s journey into coaching in a recent interview with Helen Yee, stating, “To be honest with you, when he stopped fighting—that’s when I think he really took it over. But he was always showing indications that he liked coaching his brothers.”

Even during his fighting career, Khabib showed his passion for coaching. After his own sparring sessions, he would stay and assist his teammates, including his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov and childhood friend Islam Makhachev. His dedication to coaching has been a consistent part of his career. “So, he’s been doing this forever. Yeah, well, he is very passionate.” Mendez added.

Khabib retired from MMA after his victory over Justin Gaethje in October 2020, with an undefeated record of 29-0. Since then, he has focused on coaching at the AKA gym, working alongside Mendez and mentoring several fighters. His influence has been key in the success of fighters like Makhachev, who credits Khabib for enhancing his strategy and skill set in striking and wrestling.

UFC 311

Makhachev, who is the current UFC Lightweight Champion, has praised Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coaching, describing him as “someone who nobody can control” in the gym. Khabib’s intensity and commitment to his fighters’ development have been integral to their success in the UFC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coaching style continues to shape the future of MMA as he guides the next generation of champions, including Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov, who are both set in title matches at UFC 311.