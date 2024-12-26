Could Islam Makhachev Become The First Three-Weight Champion? ‘Definitely’ MMA Coach Explains

Is Islam Makhachev destined to become the first-ever three-weight UFC champion?

Thus far, there have only been nine fighters in the promotion’s 30+ year history who have captured gold in two different divisions: Randy Couture, BJ Penn, Georges St-Pierre, Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Henry Cejudo, Amanda Nunes, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, and Alex Pereira.

And while only four of them held their two belts simultaneously, none of them ever went on to capture a third world title.

But if there’s one man who can do it, it’s reigning lightweight king Islam Makhachev. At least, that’s what legendary MMA coach Javier Mendez thinks.

“Yeah, I would say he has that potential,” Mendez told The Schmo. “He definitely does—100%. He has the ability, the mindset, and the work ethic. He can definitely do that if that’s his desire and the UFC allows him to go there. So yes, I can see that happening.”

Mendez is quite familiar with Makhachev’s skills inside the cage having worked with him and his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, for many years at the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California.

Mendez believes Islam makhachev would have no issues moving up to middleweight

If Makhachev truly wants to etch his name in the history books as the UFC’s first-ever three-division champion, his next task will likely be to take the welterweight title, though some believe Makhachev would have no issue skipping the next weight class up and going straight to middleweight.

“I 100 percent feel Islam can do that if that’s what he wanted to do,” Mendez said when asked about Makhachev’s potential move to 185. “But, it’s what he wants to do that will happen. Not his ability. His ability, I mean, come on. I see it in the gym, guys. I see it, so I know how good this guy is. So, yeah, 185 is not gonna be an issue for him. It’s a matter of whether he wants to. “When he comes in training camp he’s always walking around 179, 180,” Mendez said. “So, obviously, if he ever went to middleweight he’d have to put on some muscle. But, not saying he can’t and not saying he won’t or he doesn’t want it. I don’t know, we’ve never discussed it” (h/t BJPenn.com).

Before the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ can concern himself with challenging for another title, he’ll have to get past the division’s top-ranked contender, Arman Tsarukyan. Akhalkalakets’ earned the right to be next in line with back-to-back wins against Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira, extending his unbeaten streak to four.

Makhachev and Tsarukyan will meet in the UFC 311 headliner on January 18 when the promotion heads to the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles for the first pay-per-view of 2025.