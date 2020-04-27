Coach: Donald Cerrone Ready To Open Can Of Whoop-Ass At UFC 249

Spread the word!













Donald Cerrone will be looking to make a statement at UFC 249.

“Cowboy” returns to action for the first time since his defeat to Conor McGregor in January when he faces Anthony Pettis in a rematch on the featured prelim of the event taking place May 9.

Cerrone is currently on a three-fight losing streak after defeats to Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje and McGregor. He also notably lost his first meeting with Pettis back in 2013 via first-round TKO.

However, he is fired up to compete next month according to Syndicate MMA head coach John Wood, who has been helping him train ahead of the bout at the former’s ranch in New Mexico.

“From what I see, he’s pretty much the same,” Wood told MMA Fighting. “Whoever you put in there (with him) he’s ready to fight. I think anytime you lose to somebody, there’s always a little revenge factor going into it to try to get that back. That may be in the back of his head. I’m positive this fight’s going to go a little bit different.

“I know right now that he’s fired up coming off a couple of losses. He wants to get back there and in the winner’s and he’s definitely saying, doing the right things. I believe you’re gonna see a fired up Cowboy ready to open up a can of whoop-ass, that’s for sure.”

Like Cerrone, Pettis is also a fan-friendly fighter that is currently on a losing streak, having lost his last two outings. That makes their welterweight matchup have all the makings of a classic with Wood predicting Cerrone to get the finish.

“I don’t think it goes the distance and I think Donald gets his hand raised,” Wood added. “There’s multiple ways (Donald can win). A lot of people think of Cowboy just being this striking guy and his striking is amazing, but he is so slick on the ground. His wrestling is good, his grappling is sick, his submissions are slick. He can win it anywhere: a dogfight, going the distance.

“I don’t see this going the full three rounds and I definitely see Donald winning it.”

How do you see Cerrone vs. Pettis 2 going?